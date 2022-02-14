Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Ameriprise Financial worth $201,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

AMP opened at $304.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

