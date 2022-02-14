AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,802 shares of company stock worth $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.