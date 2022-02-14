AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

