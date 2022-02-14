Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

