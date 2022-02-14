Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

AMKR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.15. 1,686,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,689. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

