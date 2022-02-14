Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. 1,686,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

