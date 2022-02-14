AmonD (AMON) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $852,107.40 and $19,201.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.