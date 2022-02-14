Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.35

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

