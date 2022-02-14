Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,470. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

