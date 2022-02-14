Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.33

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

