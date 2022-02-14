Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $152.04. 129,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,204 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 164,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

