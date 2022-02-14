Analysts Anticipate Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.86 million and the lowest is $34.18 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $14.01 on Monday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

