Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.16. 6,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.15%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

