Analysts Anticipate Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Astronics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astronics.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.