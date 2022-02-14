Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.30. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SSNC opened at $76.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

