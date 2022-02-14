Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

