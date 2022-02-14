Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $9.53 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

