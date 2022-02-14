Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

