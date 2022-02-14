Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $4.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $4.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. KLA posted earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.09 to $25.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $365.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

