Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $128.29. 3,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

