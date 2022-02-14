Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

