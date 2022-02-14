Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.18. 973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,866. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of 157.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.