Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.01. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $797.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.