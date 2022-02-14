Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.01. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Shares of TEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $797.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.46.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.