Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $791.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $791.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.22 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $238,453,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,027,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

