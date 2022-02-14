Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.