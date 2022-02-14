Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

VKTX opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

