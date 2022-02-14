Analysts Offer Predictions for II-VI Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for II-VI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Get II-VI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

II-VI stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.