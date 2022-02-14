Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

