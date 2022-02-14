Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (AMAL, AOUT, APP, ASM, ASPN, ASX, AXTI, BDC, EZJ, FLTR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 14th:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 620 ($8.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £170.10 ($230.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €80.20 ($91.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $44.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($197.73) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

