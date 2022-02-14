Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

1/28/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50.

12/28/2021 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CLS remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 554,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

