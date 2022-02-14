Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 5,223 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 332,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 89,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 200,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.