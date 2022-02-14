Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $84,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

