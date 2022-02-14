Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

