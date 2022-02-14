Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 2.49% of Culp worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CULP stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

