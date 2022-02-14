Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

