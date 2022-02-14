Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

