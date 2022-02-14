Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 42,276 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,276 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 836.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 459.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 25.4% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

