Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,817 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 4.14% of CF Bankshares worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

