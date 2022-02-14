Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

