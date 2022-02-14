Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($43.27) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.58) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.33).

AAL opened at GBX 3,522 ($47.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,188.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,010.29. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($49.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

