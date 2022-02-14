Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AHCHY opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

