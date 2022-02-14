Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,271,000 after buying an additional 1,483,037 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

