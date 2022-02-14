Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.23

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 200186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.