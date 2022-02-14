Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.97. 1,183,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.62. Anthem has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

