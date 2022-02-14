Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.48) to GBX 1,600 ($21.64) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,394.44 ($18.86).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,353.50 ($18.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.24.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.