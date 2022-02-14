APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 32,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,744,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 483,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of APA by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 204,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

