Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

APLS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,367. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

