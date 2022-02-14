Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.
APLS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,367. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
