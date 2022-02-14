Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

APLS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,367. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.