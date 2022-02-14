Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Stock Price Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. 1,873,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58.
Aphria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APHQF)
