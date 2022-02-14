API3 (API3) Market Cap Tops $163.44 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. API3 has a market cap of $163.44 million and $35.79 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00010175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

