Apollon Limassol Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00004145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $581,567.26 and approximately $214,940.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00189744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00445599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

